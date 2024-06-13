Sacrifice Fly Wins the Game for the Missions in the 10th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday night. After trailing 3-0 early on, the Missions and Hooks went back-and-forth for 10 innings on Wednesday. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Marcos Castanon drove in Clay Dungan for the game-winning run. San Antonio takes game two with a final score of 7-6.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed three runs on two hits in the top of the first inning. Jeremy Arocho and Tommy Sacco Jr. drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. Jeron Williams drove in both runners with a triple to right field. After allowing an infield single to Zach Cole, Williams scored on a sacrifice fly from Colin Barber. The Hooks took an early 3-0 lead.

Tyler Guilfoil was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander allowed a run on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. With one man down, Clay Dungan singled to center field. Guilfoil struck out the next batter. Marcos Castanon drove in Dungan with a double to left field. The Missions cut the deficit to 3-1.

Corpus Christi put two runners in scoring position in the second inning against Krob. After retiring the first two batters, Krob issued a walk to Sacco Jr. Williams hit a double to left field and put runners at second and third. Cole struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Missions loaded the bases in the second inning. With one man down, Robert Perez Jr. And Ray-Patrick Didder drew back-to-back walks. Ripken Reyes reached base on an infield single. Connor Hollis grounded into a double play to end the inning.

San Antonio added a run in the bottom of the third inning. Dungan drew a walk and stole second base to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Guilfoil allowed an RBI single to Cole Cummings. The Missions cut the deficit to 3-2.

Corpus Christi added an insurance run in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, Arocho doubled to keep the inning alive. Ethan Routzahn took over on the mound for Krob. Sacco Jr. Drove in Arocho with a triple to right field. Corpus improved their lead to 4-2.

The Missions completed the comeback and tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dungan began the frame with a walk. He advanced to third base on a throwing error from Guilfoil attempting a pickoff. Brandon Valenzuela doubled to center field and Dungan came in to score. Kasey Ford entered the game to replace Guilfoil. He walked Castanon and allowed a single to Cummings. On the play, Valenzuela was thrown out at home. Robbie Tenerowicz drove in Castanon with a sacrifice fly to center field. The game was tied 4-4.

The Missions threatened to capture the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Didder drew a walk and stole second base to start the frame. Reyes advanced him with a sacrifice bunt. Back-to-back groundouts left Didder stranded at third base.

Corpus Christi took the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, he walked two batters and hit two batters which allowed a run to score. Without recording an out, Carter Loewen took over on the mound. Inheriting the bases loaded with no outs, Loewen struck out the next three batters to end the inning. The Hooks took a 5-4 lead.

San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Drew Strotman, Didder was hit by a pitch to start the frame. He advanced 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt from Reyes. A fielding error from Pascanel Ferreras allowed Connor Hollis to reach base and Didder to move to third base. A sacrifice fly from Valenzuela scored Didder and made it a 5-5 game.

The Hooks used the long ball to regain the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Francis Pena, Sacco Jr. homered to start the frame. His fifth homer of the year made it a 6-5 game for Corpus Christi.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Strotman returned to the mound. Cummings drew a walk to start the frame. Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. Juan Zabala entered as a pinch-runner for Tenerowicz. Perez Jr. walked to load the bases. Didder tied the game with a single to left field. Reyes reached base on a fielder's choice with Zabala out at home. Hollis reached base on a fielder's choice with Perez Jr. out at home. Dungan stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in a tie game. He struck out looking to end the inning.

In the top of the 10th inning, Raul Brito entered the game and Brewer was the placed runner at second base. The right-hander hit Barber to start the frame. Brito struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Dungan was the placed runner at second base and Cesar Gomez took over on the mound. Valenzuela grounded out and Dungan advanced to third base. Castanon drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-6 (10)

With the win, San Antonio improves to 27-31 on the season

Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 17 games

7th extra-inning game of the season (4-3)

Attendance: 2,215

Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Tyler Guilfoil (RockHounds starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 14th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): ND, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 16th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, K

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #71 MLB): DNP

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 1-4, RBI, 2 K

Jake Bloss (#10 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): DNP

Michael Knorr (#15 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 13th

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): 0-3, RBI, 3 K

Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 14th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, June 13th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (4-2, 3.30) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Michael Knorr (0-4, 4.96) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

