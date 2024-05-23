Naturals Hosting Free Youth Baseball Clinic on June 22

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that the Naturals FREE Youth Baseball Clinic will take place at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, June 22nd from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The clinic is scheduled to occur in advance of that night's 6:05 p.m. game against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Naturals FREE Youth Baseball Clinic is for children ages 6-12 and will cover instruction of key baseball fundamentals, including hitting, pitching, outfield, infield, throwing, and base running. The clinic is open to 150 kids and all participants will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game that features a Cayden Wallace Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Arvest.

Registered clinic participants will be broken up into six different groups and they will get to experience six different 10-minute stations located throughout the playing field of Arvest Ballpark. Instruction at certain stations of the clinic will be given by select Naturals players.

There is a registration form titled Youth Clinic Registration - June 22 located on the Naturals website, nwanaturals.com, under the SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS tab that interested parents and guardians can fill out to register their young ballplayer. The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, June 19th but participants are encouraged to sign up quickly, as previous events have been filled prior to the deadline. Check-in begins at Arvest Ballpark at 2:00pm on the day of the event. Participants are asked to bring their glove and wear proper baseball attire, but no cleats are allowed. Baseball bats and bags are not needed for the clinic.

Following the clinic, Arvest Ballpark will be cleared and then the gates will re-open at 4:30 p.m. for the Naturals game against the Drillers that is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. If you have any questions regarding the event, please call the Naturals Front Office at (479) 927-4900. Media partners for the youth clinic and subsequent game against Tulsa are KNWA and Fox 24.

