Tulsa Takes Game from Springfield on First Cashew Chickens Night

May 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (23-19) fell 9-3 to the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night. After winning three straight from Saturday to Tuesday, Springfield has now lost three straight over the last two days.

Decisions:

W: Jared Karros (1-0)

L: Ian Bedell (1-2)

Notables:

Ramon Mendoza doubled home a pair of runs in the second inning. He has six doubles in his last seven games played.

With two more double plays by Cardinals batters, Springfield has hit into six in their last three games (two days).

St. Louis reliever Keynan Middleton made his fifth rehab appearance with Springfield. He threw one scoreless inning.

Thursday marked the first time in 2024 that Springfield played as their alternate identity, the Springfield Cashew Chickens.

With the loss on Thursday, the Cardinals enter Friday not in first place in the Texas League North Division for the first time in 2024.

On Deck:

Friday, May 24, 7:05 PM: Malmo Oat Milkers Night, Classic Rock Fireworks. The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. Stick around after the game and kickstart the summer and Memorial Day weekend with a post-game fireworks show, presented by 104.7 The Cave and Q102. Gates open at 6:05 PM.

Probable pitching matchup: LHP Justin Wrobleski (2-1, 4.35) vs RHP Tink Hence (3-2, 3.18)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV, KYCW (Local)

