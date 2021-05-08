Errors Cost Biscuits in 13-8 Loss

KODAK, Ten. - Despite scoring eight runs on nine hits, the Biscuits (1-2) committed six errors and dropped game three of their five-game series to the Tennessee Smokies (2-1), 13-8, on Friday night at Smokies Stadium.

Moises Gomez got things started early, as the number two batter socked his first Double-A home run to straightaway center field in the first inning to hand the Biscuits an early 1-0 lead.

Michael Plassmeyer made his Double-A debut, and after serving up a lead-off double to Zach Davis in the bottom of the first, the lefty settled down with a pair of strikeouts but allowed an RBI-groundout to Miguel Amaya to even the score at the end of one.

Plassmeyer would tally two more punchouts in the second inning and cruised through the third before running into trouble in the fourth. That's when Christopher Morel teed off on the lefty for his first Double-A home run to make it a 2-1 game. Later in the inning, Tyler Payne added an RBI-triple and Connor Myers an RBI-single to make it 4-1, Smokies.

The Biscuits would load the bases in the top of the fifth, however, thanks to a Gomez double and walks issued to Rene Pinto and Jim Haley. That brought up Cal Stevenson, who unloaded to right on a Scott Effross pitch for a grand slam and the right fielder's first Double-A hit to put the Biscuits back in front 5-4.

But the Smokies would load the bases in the bottom of the fifth and watched Payne unload them with a three-run double to left off Jack Labosky to put the Smokies ahead, 7-5. Tennessee then added three more runs in the sixth to take a commanding 10-5 lead. The Biscuits made six errors, including four by the shortstop Haley, in the loss, who also launched his first home run of the season in the seventh. Seaver Whalen crushed his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot in the eighth, as well.

The Biscuits will try to even the series on Saturday night when RHP Tobias Myers makes his Double-A debut against RHP Javier Assad at 6:00 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time since 2019 with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A with a MAX Fireworks Show on Tuesday, May 11.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW!

on Wednesday, May 12; Record Breaking Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, May 13; National Buttermilk Biscuit Night on Friday, May 14; Healthcare Appreciation Night w/ MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 15; and Monty Night Light Giveaway presented by Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday, May 16.

