Pensacola Falters Late, Loses 5-2

May 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PEARL, MS - Shea Langeliers delivered a three-run home run in the eighth inning of Saturday's contest to propel Mississippi to their first win of the season at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves struck first in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a couple of defensive miscues by Pensacola. Braden Shewmake reached on an infield single and took second on a throwing error by Wahoo starter Jason Alexander. After a Trey Harris single, Langeliers hit what looked like a double play; however, Riley Mahan's throw to first was too high for Lazaro Alonso to corral. The play allowed Shewmake to score from second.

Jeff Lindgren (L, 0-1) came in relief for the Wahoos and pitched well, despite taking the loss. His only two mistakes came to Langeliers.

The first was in the sixth, when after Lindgren retired the first two batters, Langeliers lifted a solo shot into left to give Mississippi a 2-0 lead.

Despite a two-run seventh inning by the Wahoos, Langeliers struck again in the eighth after Shewmake and Harris led off the inning with back-to-back hits. He sent an 0-2 pitch over the left-center field wall to give Mississippi the eventual winning score of 5-2. The loss is Pensacola's first of the season.

Pensacola drew eight walks in the loss, with Victor Victor Mesa and JJ Bleday combining for half of that.

The opening series for the Wahoos concludes tomorrow afternoon when LHP Will Stewart (0-0, 0.00) makes his 2021 debut for the Wahoos. He will be opposed by RHP Matt Withrow (0-0, 0.00), who pitched two scoreless innings earlier in the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT.

After Sunday's contest, the Wahoos will return home to kick off their 2021 season opener on Tuesday, May 11th with a six-game set against the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

