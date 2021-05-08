Curlis Delivers Strong Outing in 6-4 Win

May 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Connor Curlis shined in his season debut for the Chattanooga Lookouts (3-2) in their 6-4 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-3). In six innings Curlis only allowed one run and one hit and struck out three batters.

In the first inning, the Trash Pandas jumped out to an early one-run lead when David MacKinnon doubled to right-center field and scored on an Orlando Martinez sacrifice fly.

The Trash Pandas lead did not last early as the Lookouts offense broke through in the third. In that inning, Leonardo Rivas led off with a walk and Chuckie Robinson smacked a single to put two men on. Rivas scored on a fielder's choice and the Lookouts tacked on two more on back-to-back singles by Garcia and Crook.

The team expanded on their lead with one more in the fourth and one more in the fifth. Rocket City tried to mount a comeback in the eighth but fell short.

Tomorrow, the two teams return for the sixth and final game of the series. Reiver Sanmartin takes the mound for Chattanooga Lookouts against Cooper Criswell. Game is set for 2:15 p.m. with gates at 1:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.