Ernst Ties League Record & Baptiste Nets Hat Trick as Rivermen Sail Past Evansville 8-4

January 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

EVANSVILLE, IN - Jordan Ernst netted five goals and tied the SPHL record for most goals in a game while newcomer Carson Baptiste netted a hat trick as the Rivermen came back from 3-0 down to defeat the Evansville Thunderbolts 8-4 on Saturday night at the Ford Center.

The Thunderbolts struck quickly for two goals, including one on the power play in the first five minutes to take an early 2-0 lead. This led to a quick goaltender change for Peoria as Trevor Babin was pulled in exchange for Colby Muise. This change did not prevent the Thunderbolts from expanding their lead to 3-0 from a deflected point shot. But Ernst and the Rivermen went quickly to work. Ernst rifled home a slap shot from the high slot while on Peoria's first power play to put the Rivermen on the board. The goal marked Ernst's league-leading 9th power-play goal of the season. A few minutes later, Ernst followed up on his shot off the rush that deflected off the cross-bar. Ernst closed quickly to the rebound and fired it into the back of the net to secure his second of the game and it pulled the Rivermen to within one as they trailed the Thunderbolts 3-2 at the close of the first period.

The Second period was marked by an offensive onslaught by the Peoria Rivermen as Carson Baptiste netted his first goal in a Rivermen uniform after a quick shot from the slot sailed in over the pad of Evansville netminder Cole Ceci. Jordan Ernst added his third goal soon after that on a quick shot from the right-wing side to secure his second hat-trick of the season and Peoria's first lead of the night. Baptiste added on his second of the game on a two-on-one rush with Carlos Fornaris. Fornaris sent a quick pass across to Baptiste who deflected the puck into the back of the net. Then, later in the second period on the power play, Ernst fired a hard shot from the right side and his blast found the back of the net yet again for his fourth goal of the game. Though Evansville got one back less than a minute later, Peoria had their lead intact 6-4 going into the third.

The Thunderbolts pressured hard in the first ten minutes of the third period, trying to pull within one in a two-goal game, but the Rivermen weathered the storm and went back on the attack in the second half of the period. Baptiste deflected a point shot on the power play to net his first hat trick of his SPHL career. Ernst capped the night off with his fifth goal of the game off of a drive from the deep slot. Ernst became the first SPHL player since 2017 to score five goals in a single game.

The Rivermen, with the win, are now one point back from the Huntsville Havoc for first place in the SPHL standings. Ironically that is the next opponent for the Rivermen as they will head to Huntsville, Alabama to take on the Havoc next weekend for a Friday-Saturday series on January 10 and 11.

