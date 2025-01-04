Macon Shut Out By Knoxville

January 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) - The Mayhem power play couldn't break through as they were shutout 3-0 in Knoxville.

The Mayhem had the majority of chances in the first period, including a power play that they were unable to capitalize upon. At the end of a scoreless frame, the Mayhem led in shots, 9-6.

Both teams kept trading shots coming out of the first intermission, but Knoxville drew first blood at 6:52, from a Brendan Dowler snipe on one knee. Just a minute and a half later, Daryk Dube-Plouffe committed a high-stick for the Ice Bears sending him to the box for two minutes. While the Mayhem had an opportunity to take advantage, Tyler Williams scored Knoxville's first shorthanded goal of the season with a between the legs shot at 9:59. The Mayhem would go to another power play before the period ended as Stephen Mundinger was guilty of a trip, but a Conor Witherspoon hook negated the power play.

The Mayhem got two more power play chances in the opening stages of the third but again were held off the scoreboard thanks to spectacular goaltending from Stephen Mundinger. At14:42, Brayden Stannard extended the lead to three goals for Knoxville. Dysen Skinner was pulled for the extra skater towards the end of the period, but Macon could not get past Mundinger, and were shutout for the second time this season.

The Mayhem will return back to the Coliseum on Friday, January 10 at 7:00pm to challenge the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Wizardry Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

