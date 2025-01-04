Bellefuille Signed

January 4, 2025

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Aaron Ryback.

Ryback, 29, is a veteran of 94 SPHL games and has split time between the Quad City Storm and the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats this season.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has recorded 41 points (19g+22a) in his SPHL career with the Birmingham Bulls, Vermillion County Bobcats, and Storm.

Additionally, the 6-foot-3-inch winger has played in 13 ECHL games and recorded an assist in that span.

Ryback is expected to debut against his former team when the Marksmen take on the Quad City Storm at 8:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Moline, Illinois Saturday.

