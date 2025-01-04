SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Nick Ford

Roanoke's Nick Ford has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 123, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 3.

Ford is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an unpenalized hit to the head at 19:58 of the third period.

Ford will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Huntsville.

