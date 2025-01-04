Goaltending, Between-The-Legs Goal Spotlight 3-0 Ice Bears' Win

Stephen Mundinger stopped 37 shots Saturday night. Stephen Mundinger stopped 37 shots for his second shutout of the year and the Knoxville Ice Bears topped the Macon Mayhem 3-0 at the Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Brendan Dowler, Tyler Williams and Brayden Stannard all scored for Knoxville, winners of three straight. Macon has dropped three of four.

Mundinger helped keep the game scoreless through the first period by stopping Conor Witherspoon from point-blank range on the penalty kill and denying Nicholas Favaro from the left circle just before the intermission.

Dowler finally broke the scoreless tie with a one-timer from the slot at 6:52 of the second. Jimmy Soper took the back off the wall behind the net and slid it out between the circles where Dowler blasted a shot past Dysen Skinner for his fourth of the season.

Williams brought a sold-out Knoxville crowd to its feet with a between-the-legs shorthanded goal halfway through the period. Soper tied up the puck in the Macon zone and knocked it loose through the left circle. Williams chased it down in the slot with Hugo Koch right behind him and managed to draw his stick back between his skates and elevate the trick shot over Skinner for his 10th goal.

Mundinger kept Knoxville's lead secure with a series of saves toward the end of the period, including a wrist shot from Tao Ishizuka from the right circle.

Stannard notched his fifth of the year by bumping Jarret Kup off the puck, taking it away in the slot and scoring on the breakaway at 14:40 of the third.

Knoxville heads to Fayetteville on Friday. Macon hosts Pensacola Friday night.

