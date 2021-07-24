Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

July 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (39-31, 3.0 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (26-41, 17.0 GB NE Div, 5th)

RHP CHANCE KIRBY(3-1, 4.81 ERA) VS. RHP Cole Gordon (0-3, 4.88 ERA)

SATURDAY, juLY 24 / 6:35 PM / MIRABITO STADIUM

GAME #71 / ROAD GAME #35 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SUNDAY, juLY 25 AT BINGHAMTON, 1:05 PM - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.36 ERA) vs. RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-3, 6.42 ERA)

TUESDAY, juLY 27 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY, juLY 28 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves pieced together a major ninth-inning rally on Friday night to stun the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Erie scored three runs in the final inning, all with two outs, to win 3-1. Josh Lester delivered a key two-out single to plate the tying and go-ahead run. Erie collected three hits with two outs in the ninth inning, including Leter's single, and added on a buffer run later in the inning when Lester stole home. Joey Wentz pitched four clean innings while allowing only one hit, but threw nearly 30 pitches in the fourth inning, keeping him from going further. Brad Bass tossed three scoreless frames in relief, and Cale Coshow earned his third save with a scoreless ninth.

