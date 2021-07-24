Fisher Cats Bullpen Sharp in 6-0 Loss to Reading Saturday

July 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - New Hampshire's bullpen combined to toss 5.2 scoreless innings but Reading (Philadelphia Phillies Double-A affiliate) used a six-run fourth inning to beat the Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) 6-0 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Relievers Mike Ellenbest (2.2 IP), Graham Spraker (2 IP), and Fitz Stadler (1 IP) held Reading scoreless. RHP Luis Quiñones (L, 0-1), making his Double-A debut, tossed three hitless innings before running into trouble in the fourth. The four pitchers combined for fourteen strikeouts, but did allow six walks, including four in the decisive fourth inning.

Reading (29-42) sent eleven batters to the plate in the fourth. They scored six times including an RBI single by Grenny Cumana and a two-run double by Josh Stephen. They also drew three bases-loaded walks for the other three runs.

Four pitchers combined on the shutout for the Fightin Phils. Noah Skirrow, in his first start for Reading, allowed four hits in his four innings. Carlo Reyes (W, 1-0) picked up the win in his first appearance for Reading with two scoreless frames. Nick Lackney and Brian Marconi did not allow a baserunner over the final three innings.

Reggie Pruitt had the only extra base hit for the Fisher Cats (30-37) with a double in the fifth inning, the last of New Hampshire's five hits.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. RHP Maximo Castillo is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats and RHP Francisco Morales for the Fightin Phils. Kids Run the Bases after the game courtesy of the New Hampshire Division of Liquor Enforcement. For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.