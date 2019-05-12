Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (16-15, 3RD WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (18-16, 2ND WEST, 6.0 GB 1st Half)

LOGAN SHORE (1-2, 4.05 ERA) VS. JAMES MARVEL (3-3, 3.07 ERA)

SUNDAY, MAY 12 * 2:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #32 * ROAD GAME #13 * DAY GAME #11

Today, the Erie SeaWolves seek to salvage the series finale versus the Altoona Curve. Erie fell by a run in game two, 2-1, dropping the first series against Altoona in 2019. Logan Shore will get the starting nod after being activated from the 7-day IL earlier this morning. Last time he pitched, Shore took the loss on April 28 at Trenton, allowing four runs in 5.0 innings. He tied a career-high with three walks for a third straight start. Detroit's No. 16 overall prospect made his first start of the season, at UPMC Park, versus Altoona, taking a loss in a 5.0-inning outing, giving up four runs on eight hits (HR) and striking out five. James Marvel toes the rubber for the Curve, coming off allowing a season-high six earned runs on 10 hits, on May 6 vs. Bowie. In two starts against Erie this season, Marvel has lost both decisions, going 12.1 IP and allowing seven runs with nine strikeouts.

MONDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Alex Faedo (2-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Lawson (0-0, 4.63 ERA)

TUESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Anthony Castro (1-0, 4.42 ERA) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - 10:35 A.M.

RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 0.95 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (0-2, 4.76 ERA)

- The roster includes nine, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29.

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member, Alcantara is No. 15 prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts four Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Man-ning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Two former SeaWolves (LHP's Gregory Soto & Nick Ramirez) made their MLB-debut's last night (5/12) at Minnesota

- Erie and Altoona are locked at 4-4 in the seasons series with the run distribution nearly even as well (25-24, ALT +1)

- The Curve lead the league with 264 hits and the SeaWolves allowed a season-high 15 in game one (5/10)

- SeaWolves scored 13 runs on Thursday, the second-highest run total in 2019 (16 on 4/7 vs. TRE)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-5 at PNG Field

- Entering 5/9, the bullpen had allowed one ER in their previous 33.2 IP, last two games they've allowed 11 ER in 10.0 IP

- RHP Casey Mize was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 4/28-5/5 (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 14 IP, 11 K, 1 BB, No-hitter)

- After hitting just 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 10 in the last seven games

- Manning's outing on 5/5 was the 10th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ innings without allowing an ER

- Erie now has four multi-error games this season (5/9 vs. AKR, 5/2 vs. BOW, 4/20 vs. BNG, 4/9 vs. ALT), they have commit-ted the second-fewest errors (18), only behind Altoona (15)

- Casey Mize threw the third 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the others were Thad Weber on August 22, 2009 & Elvin Hernandez on August 24, 1995

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 4/22-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- SeaWolves have been swept twice in 2019 (vs. BNG 4/18-20 & at TRE 4/26-28) - Swept seven times in 2018

- Erie pitching ranks 3rd in the league in team ERA (3.15), Altoona is 8th (3.65)

- Altoona's pitching has walked the least batters in the league (89), while Erie is 4th-fewest (100)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .260 (2nd in Double-A), while Altoona is 3rd in the EL at .247

- Erie's pitching staff has 25 HRA (4th most), Altoona has allowed 35 home runs (2nd-most)

