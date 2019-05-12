Pearson, Fisher Cats Return Home Monday - Wednesday

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - It's been a tale of two teams through the season's first six weeks for the 2019 New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate). The same squad that scored one run in eight of 12 games between April 25 and May 8 then exploded for 27 runs on 34 hits from May 9-11.

Winners of three straight, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) to Delta Dental Stadium for a three-game series this week. Monday's game is a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games starting at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday's contests will be nine-inning games.

Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Nate Pearson is scheduled to throw Game 2 of the doubleheader on Monday. Pearson was superb in his Double-A debut on May 7 in Portland, when he blanked the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) on two hits over five innings. He struck out eight batters without issuing a walk.

Santiago Espinal continues to terrorize Eastern League pitching. Traded to the Blue Jays in the Steve Pearce deal last year, Espinal erupted for seven hits in 11 at-bats in Binghamton and plated five RBI in one game (Friday). He leads the 'Cats with a .317 batting average and 23 runs batted in.

MLB.com's #30 Blue Jays prospect Riley Adams came up clutch on Saturday, when he clubbed a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth to lead the 'Cats to a 6-4 win over the Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) and a series win this past weekend. The dinger was his first in Double-A and part of a three-hit showing.

Not to be outdone, Patrick Murphy worked six hitless innings on May 9 at Hadlock Field in Portland and held the Sea Dogs scoreless over seven frames with seven strikeouts. The #18 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) is set to start on Tuesday night.

Fisher Cats vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Monday-Wednesday)

Monday, May 13 @ 5:35 p.m. - DOUBLEHEADER + Meme Monday

What better way to celebrate the Internet's most notorious creation (Memes!) than with TWO games in one day? Get your 14-inning fix while we show of our favorite Fisher Cat meme creations on the video board.

Tuesday, May 14 @ 6:35 p.m. - 1860s Night + Tallboy Tuesday

Break out your petticoats and top hats! We've partnered with the Millyard Museum to roll it all the way back to the 19th century for a night of old-fashioned fun. 24oz Miller, Coors and Twisted Tea will be available for $5 (2019 price) in the Sam Adams Brewhouse and Fabrizia Summer Shack until first pitch.

Wednesday, May 15 @ 10:35 a.m. - STEM in the Stadium

Southern New Hampshire University has joined forces with the Fisher Cats to invite schools from across New Hampshire, Massachusetts & Maine to join us for a day of learning and fun! We'll have interactive exhibits on the concourse, a pregame educational program, and of course, plenty of action between the lines.

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium.

