Erie Offense Wakes up But Pitching Falters in Loss to Bowie

April 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Despite multiple leads, Erie (11-9) couldn't complete a series-opening lead in a 10-8 loss to Bowie (12-10).

The SeaWolves' offense got off to a hot start against Bowie starter Alex Pham. Gage Workman led off the game with a solo home run. Later in the frame, with two on, Eliezer Alfonzo connected on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Brady Allen followed with a two-run homer to make it a four-run first inning.

The Baysox got a run back in the bottom half against Lael Lockhart. John Rhodes scored Dylan Beavers on a single.

In the third, Beavers and Rhodes connected on consecutive run-scoring singles to cut Erie's lead to 4-3. Lockhart lasted three frames. He surrendered three runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Erie extended its lead in the fourth. Workman drove a triple with two out and scored when Hao-Yu Lee reached on TT Bowens' fielding error. Workman fell a double shy of a cycle and had three legs of the cycle completed through four innings.

Andrew Magno relieved Lockhart in the fourth. He surrendered solo home runs to Connor Pavalony and Samuel Basallo in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

The game remained tied until Erie broke out in the seventh. Jake Holton led off with a walk against Keagan Gillies. He later scored on Allen's third hit, an RBI single. Chris Meyers followed with a two-run home run to extend Erie's lead to 8-5.

Joel Peguero surrendered an unearned run in the seventh when Beavers' RBI groundout scored Anthony Servideo after he had advanced on TJ Hopkins' missed catch error in right field.

RJ Petit came on to pitch in the eighth and struggled. The first two reached on a walk and a single. Collin Burns then singled home Frederick Bencosme to make it 8-7. A wild pitch by Petit scored Bowens to tie the game. Tim Naughton replaced Petit and surrendered a go-ahead two-run double to Basallo.

Petit (0-2) took the loss. Kade Strowd (2-1) earned the win by finishing the game with two scoreless innings.

The series continues at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday as Jackson Jobe pitches against Ryan Long.

