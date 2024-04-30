Magnificent Mace and Middle Inning Magic Lift Akron Past Richmond 3-0

April 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Tommy Mace struck out six over six scoreless innings to back three middle inning runs as the Akron RubberDucks pick up their eight straight win by downing the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-0 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Kody Huff opened the frame with a double before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Yordys Valdes singled home Huff to make it 1-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Mace was locked in out of the gate retiring eight in a row after a one-out single in the first. The right-hander did not allow multiple baserunners until the fourth when a walk and a single put two on with no out, but a flyout and two strikeouts allowed Mace to work out of the jam. In total, the right-hander struck out six and allowed just four hits over six scoreless innings. Bradley Hanner tossed two scoreless innings with a strikeout. Jack Leftwich tossed a perfect ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added on to the lead in the fourth when Kahlil Watson launched a solo home run into the bullpens in right-center to make it 2-0 Akron. Petey Halpin added on some extra insurance in the fifth by singling home Milan Tolentino to make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Longest winning streak since 8/12-24, 2016 (11 games)...Third shutout for RubberDucks pitchers during the streak...Fastest non-double header game played by the RubberDucks since July 15, 2022...Second fastest game in Eastern League this season...Game Time: 1:57...Attendance: 1,701.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday, May 1 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (1-0, 2.95 ERA) will take the mound against Richmond righty Matt Frisbee (0-2, 8.31 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.