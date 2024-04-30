Lee Sang's Two Homers Not Enough as Fightins Fall to Sea Dogs

(Portland, ME) - Two home runs from Marcus Lee Sang were not enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (10-12) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (12-8) on Tuesday night from Hadlock Field. The two homers from Lee Sang mark the third time in his career he had a multi-home run game.

The Sea Dogs struck first with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Haake (L, 1-1) started for Reading and failed to make it out of the first inning. He issued five walks and two hits in the inning, allowing five runs and four-earned to Portland. The hits from Portland in the inning came on doubles from Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel.

Reading did get a pair of runs back in the top of the second inning on Lee Sang's first home run of the night. The home run also scored Bryce Ball, who singled in the prior at bat. Carlos Francisco and Mitch Neunborn followed Haake and each allowed runs as well. The Sea Dogs scored one run in the bottom of the second on an Eddinson Paulino singled, and plated another in the third thanks to a single from Blaze Jordan to score Marcelo Mayer.

Portland tacked on one run in the sixth and eighth innings to jump on top 9-2. Nick Decker stole second and Mickey Gasper swiped home to execute a double steal for the Sea Dogs in the sixth frame. Then in the eighth, Paulino singled again to score Gasper. The Fightin Phils put another run up in the top of the ninth on Lee Sang's second home run of the game.

Six pitchers threw in total for the Fightin Phils, including Andrew Schultz, who tossed a scoreless inning in his return from the injured list. Defensively, Reading committed a season-high six errors.

Zach Penrod (W, 2-0) earned his second win against Reading this season. Penrod tossed five innings, allowing five hits and two-earned runs, with seven strikeouts. Portland's bullpen combined to allowed four hits and one-earned run over the contests' final four frames.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs return to the field Wednesday night at 6 p.m. RHP Christian McGowan is schedule to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Helcris Olivarez for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

