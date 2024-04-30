Yard Goats Rained out Tuesday in Binghamton
April 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tuesday's game between the Hartford Yard Goats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday with the first game getting underway at 5:05 p.m.
The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park after their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, May 14th (7:10 vs New Hampshire).
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2024
- Yard Goats Rained out Tuesday in Binghamton - Hartford Yard Goats
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- April 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- SeaWolves Announce Mother's Day Stadium Club Event - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Yard Goats Stories
- Yard Goats Rained out Tuesday in Binghamton
- Sterlin Thompson Powers the Yard Goats Past Portland in 12-5 Win
- Nic Kent's Walk-Off Home Run Propels the Yard Goats Past Portland
- Zach Veen Homers the Yard Goats to a 4-3 Victory
- Palmquist Turns in a Quality Start as the Yard Goats Fall 3-2 to Portland