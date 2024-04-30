Yard Goats Rained out Tuesday in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tuesday's game between the Hartford Yard Goats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday with the first game getting underway at 5:05 p.m.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park after their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, May 14th (7:10 vs New Hampshire).

