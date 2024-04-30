Baysox Come from Behind Late for Series Opening Victory

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Erie SeaWolves by a final score of 10-8 on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (12-10) fell behind early after a four-run first inning by Erie (11-9) against starting right-hander Alex Pham. Gage Workman hit a leadoff homer off the Orioles No. 24 prospect, Eliezer Alfonzo drove in a second run on a sac fly before Brady Allen hit a two-run homer to make it 4-0 SeaWolves.

Pham lasted only 3.2 innings, allowed four runs on five hits over two walks and four strikeouts in a no decision.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Connor Pavolony and Samuel Basallo both homered to tie the score 5-5. For Pavolony, it was his second homer of the season. For Basallo, it was his third homer in two games. The Orioles No. 2 prospect now has four homers on the season.

Erie took an 8-5 lead in the seventh after a go-ahead RBI single by Allen and a two-run homer by Chris Meyers off right-hander Keagan Gillies.

The Baysox proceeded to score five unanswered runs with one in the seventh and four in the eighth to take the lead for good. A Dylan Beavers RBI groundout pulled Bowie within two at the end of the seventh. In the eighth, Collin Burns singled in Frederick Bencosme to make it one-run game off RJ Petit (L, 0-2) before TT Bowens tied the game 8-8 on a wild pitch to the backstop.

With one out and the go-ahead runs in scoring position, Basallo laced a go-ahead two-run double to right-center field to put Bowie ahead 10-8. The 19-year-old drove in three RBI for a second consecutive game in his first game behind the plate at catcher since recovering from a right elbow stress fracture suffered during the offseason.

Beavers and John Rhodes each drove in a pair of RBI as well in the victory.

Right-hander Kade Strowd (W, 2-1) earned the win after two shutout innings, allowing only one hit and striking out one. The 26-year-old has not allowed an earned run in his last 8.1 consecutive innings.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves tomorrow morning at 11:05 am. RHP Ryan Long (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will go for Bowie against RHP Jackson Jobe (0-1, 2.63 ERA) for Erie.

