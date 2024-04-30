Senators Edge Curve
April 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Altoona Curve 3-2 on Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the 4 th on a Brady House home run. Altoona took a lead of their own on a 2-run home run by Tsung-Che Cheng in the top half of the 7 th , but the Senators countered to tie it at 2 in their half of the frame as a Robert Hassell III home run sent a 2-2 tie to the 8 th . In the 8 th , Israel Pineda drove in the winning run to make it 3-2.
THE BIG PLAY
In the bottom of the 8 th inning with the score tied 2-2, Israel Pineda singled to left field with runners on 2 nd and 3 rd , driving home the game-winning run.
FILIBUSTERS
Orlando Ribalta worked a perfect 9 th inning for his first save of the year...The Senators out-hit the Curve 11-5...Robert Hassell III's home run is his first of the year and extended his on-base streak to 14 games...Michael Cuevas' 9 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched is a season high.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their seven-game series Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field beginning at 12:00 p.m. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM, & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 11:45 a.m.
