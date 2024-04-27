Erie Offense Sputters in Saturday Loss
April 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie (11-8) couldn't capitalize on opportunities in a 3-1 loss to Harrisburg (9-10) on Saturday.
Troy Melton started for Erie. After tossing three scoreless innings, he faltered in the fourth. Brady House led off the inning with a double. Yohandy Morales then reached on Gage Workman's throwing error. Dérmis Garcia drove home House with a double. Israel Pineda followed with a two-run single. Harrisburg led 3-0.
After Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham started his day with five scoreless frames, Erie finally broke through in the sixth. After Hao-Yu Lee's double and a walk to Workman, Jake Holton scored Lee with an RBI single. Erie couldn't score further and trailed 3-1.
The SeaWolves couldn't convert a run in the seventh despite having runners on second and third with no outs. Overall, Erie went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
Luckham (1-1) earned his first win. Melton (0-2) took the loss. Nash Walters threw the final 2.1 innings to earn his second save.
The series concludes on Sunday as Lael Lockhart faces Michael Cuevas at 1:35 p.m. Erie needs to win to avoid its first series loss of the season.
