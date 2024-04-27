Senators Hold off Erie Saturday

April 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Saturday afternoon in Erie, the Harrisburg Senators bounced back from their tough loss Friday night to beat Erie 3-1. The Senators scored three times in the fourth inning then held on as Erie scored a run in the sixth and had a lot of traffic on the bases in the seventh and eighth innings but didn't score. Nash Walters pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.

THE BIG PLAY

Israel Pineda drove in Yohandy Morales and Dérmis Garcia with a two-out single in the third inning which gave the Sens a 3-0 advantage.

FILIBUSTERS

Robert Hassell III singled in the seventh inning to extend his on-base streak to 13 games... The Senators went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position... Kyle Luckham earned the win with a six-inning quality start, allowing just a run... Walters pitched 2.1 innings to earn his second save... Harrisburg had ten hits in the game for a two-game total of 25 hits.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:35. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM, & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 1:20 p.m.

