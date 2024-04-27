Ponies Explode for Nine-Run First Inning, Defeat Fisher Cats to Win Series

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-9) exploded for nine runs in the first inning and 11 runs across the first two frames and beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 13-8, on Saturday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium. With the victory, Binghamton claimed its first series win of the season.

Matt Rudick led off the game with a base hit and Rowdey Jordan followed with a two-run home run against Fisher Cats' starter CJ Van Eyk (1-1) that gave Binghamton a 2-0 lead, two batters into the game.

After Jordan's homer, Alex Ramírez singled, Kevin Parada singled, and JT Schwartz hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. Later in the inning Jeremiah Jackson, José Peroza, and Matt O'Neill hit three-straight RBI singles to give the Ponies a 6-0 lead. As the inning continued, Rudick hit an RBI double and Ramírez hit a two-run double to make it 9-0.

Van Eyk pitched a third of an inning and issued nine runs on nine hits. The Ponies scored nine runs on 11 hits in the first inning. The 11 hits set a franchise record for the most hits in an inning.

Binghamton added two runs in the second on an RBI walk from Rudick and an RBI fielder's choice from Jordan, which made it 11-0.

New Hampshire (8-12) scored twice in the fourth inning against Rumble Ponies' starter Cameron Foster. Alex De Jesus hit an RBI double and Devonte Brown hit an RBI single to cut Binghamton's lead to 11-2. In the sixth, Brown hit an inside the park home run to make it 11-3.

In the eighth inning, Jackson walked, Peroza doubled, and O'Neill walked to load up the bases. Rudick came through with a two-run double to give Binghamton a 13-3 lead.

New Hampshire plated five runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to 13-8, highlighted by an RBI double from Brown, two-run double from Alan Roden, and RBI groundout from Garrett Spain. Andre Scrubb got the final five outs for the Ponies, while allowing just one hit.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their six-game road series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Rudick recorded the first four-hit game of his career and drove in a Double-A career-high-tying four runs...Rudick recorded the third four-hit game for Binghamton this season, along with Schwartz (April 14) and Jordan (April 26)...Six hitters in the Ponies' lineup recorded multi-hit games and three recorded multi-RBI games...Jackson recorded his first three-hit game of the season and scored a career-high-tying three runs...Justin Jarvis (1-1) earned the victory with just one run allowed over 3.2 innings...Binghamton finished with 13 runs, 17 hits, and eight walks.

