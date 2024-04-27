April 27, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

GOATS GALLOP PAST PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 on Friday night. Matthew Lugo launched his fourth homer of the season while Blaze Jordan crushed his second. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-five at the plate. Lugo ignited the scoring in the top of the second with a solo homer to left center field. With his fourth of the season, he now leads the team in the category. In the top of the third, Jordan cranked his second homer of the season and second this week at Dunkin' Park. The solo shot to left field extended a 2-0 Portland lead. In the top of the fifth, Eddinson Paulino doubled to right field to bring home Nick Yorke who reached on a walk. With his fourth double of the season, Portland led Hartford 3-0. Hartford got on the board in the bottom of the sixth after Zach Kokoska hit a double to right field to score Zac Veen. Veen would propel the Hartford win by launching his second homer of the season to left center field in the bottom of the eighth. The two-run shot would give the Yard Goats the lead and secure the 4-3 win.

LET'S GO LUGO Matthew Lugo was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of April 15th- 21st. Lugo drove in ten of Portland's 27 runs scored against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last series. Lugo appeared in five games for the Sea Dogs hitting .438 (7-for-16) for the week with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games. On Wednesday night, Lugo broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple to give the Sea Dogs a 5-2 win over the Fisher Cats. One night later, on Thursday in a scoreless game in the seventh inning, Lugo delivered a RBI double to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead, a game they went on to win 3-0, with Lugo driving in two of the runs. Lugo's biggest game of the week came on Saturday when he reached base five times in a 2-for-2 performance with three walks, a home run, and four RBI as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-2.

HAVE A HIT Four Sea Dogs are currently riding a hit streak coming into today. Matthew Lugo is riding an nine- game streak where he has gone 11-34 with five runs, one triple, four doubles, three home runs, thirteen RBI, five walks, and ten strikeouts. Phillip Sikes is riding a six-game streak after going 9-20 with five runs, two doubles, five RBI, three walks, six strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Blaze Jordan is also riding a seven-game streak while going 11-30 at the plate with six runs, three doubles, two homers, eight RBI, and three strikeouts. Nick Yorke rounds it out with a six-game hit streak of his own after going 8-24 with five runs, two doubles, two homers, five RBI, four walks, one strikeout, and two stolen bags.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND RHP Jonathan Brand was promoted from High-A Greenville prior to Thursday night's game in Hartford. Brand pitched in six games with the Drive prior to his promotion where he tossed 11.2 innings allowing one run on eight hits while walking three and striking out eighteen. He held opponenets to a .186 average against him. LHP Brendan Cellucci was also promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to Thursday's game. Cellucci held a 1-0 record and a 2.84 ERA across 6.1 IP with Portland this season. After spending 2023 with the Sea Dogs, he accumulated a 2-2 record with a 4.83 ERA across 59.2 IP while striking out 76 during his Double-A career.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 27, 1995 - Chris Clapinski hit a go-ahead two run double in the fifth inning as the Sea Dogs went on to top New Haven, 5-4.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will have the start in game five of the series. Bastardo last pitched on 4/21 against the Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field where he tossed 3.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking two and striking out three. Opponents are batting .095 against him. Bastardo was the Opening Day starter against Hartford on 4/7 where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.

