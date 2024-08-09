Ems Suffer 2nd Blowout Loss in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC - The Ems dropped game 3 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of

Eugene jumped out to the 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd. Scott Bandura led off the inning with a single and Quinn McDaniel hit a double to put runners at 2nd and 3rd base with nobody out. Sabin Ceballos was able to drive in the first run of the night on a sac-fly RBI to right field to score Scott Bandura on the play.

Vancouver answered back with a run of their own in the home half of the inning. Things got away from Eugene in the bottom of the 4th as the Canadians jumped out to a 7-1 lead. Emeralds starter Cesar Perdomo exited the game with an injury, and Cody Tucker was called upon out of the bullpen. It's never easy for pitchers to come out of the bullpen cold, but Tucker did what he could to make it work on the mound. He ended up giving up a handful of runs, but it was still a resilient effort for him on the mound.

The Ems put up a pair of runs in the top of the 5th to cut the lead to just 4 runs. Scott Bandura got plunked by a pitch to give Eugene a 1-out base runner. Bryce Eldridge hit an RBI-Double to bring Bandura home. Eldridge now has driven home a run in all 3 games this week in Canada. Sabin Ceballos was able to hit Eldridge home for the 2nd run of the inning. It was a strong day for Ceballos at the plate as he ended the game with 2 hits and 2 RBI's.

Not much else was happening for the Emeralds in the later half of the game, as the Canadians continued to add onto their run total. Eugene did score in the top of the 9th, after Bandura drew a 2-out walk Quinn McDaniel slugged his 2nd double of the night to bring home Bandura. It was a good sign at least to see Eugene end the night with a run to build some momentum for the next game.

Eugene now sits 6 games out of a playoff spot with just 27 games left in the 2nd half. The pressure is now on to take a handful of games to Vancouver so they don't fall too many games out of the hunt. The good news for the Ems is they do get to play 6 more games against this club at the end of the year, so they'll have an opportunity to make up games quickly.

The Ems will have to put this game out of their mind quickly as they'll now get ready for a day game here tomorrow. No starting pitcher has been announced yet for the game. First pitch is set for 1:05 P.M as Eugene will look to even up the series.

