AquaSox Skid Reaches Five Games

August 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO: Hillsboro's Kevin Sim homered, singled and drove in two runs. Manny Peña finished 3-for-5 as the Hops made it three straight over the AquaSox with a 6-5 win before a crowd of 2,689 at Hillsboro Ballpark. For the AquaSox it was their fifth straight loss and their third in-a-row in the series against Hillsboro.

Hillsboro took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Jack Hurley that scored José Fernandez.

The AquaSox came roaring back sending eight batters to the plate in the top of the second. Lazaro Montes led off with a double to right center. Later in the inning with two outs, Montes scored on a single to center by Bill Knight. Connor Charping followed with a single to center that moved Knight along to third base. After a walk to Colin Davis loaded the bases, Michael Arroyo delivered a two-out two-run single to left scoring Knight and Charping, and the AquaSox had a 3-1 lead.

But the lead would be short-lived. The Hops pulled to within one at 3-2 on a solo homer by Sim in the second. In the bottom of the third inning, Hillsboro sent eight batters to the plate. Jackson Feltner hit a two-run homerun with Jack Hurley aboard to give the Hops the lead, as it turned out for good, 4-3. Two batters later, Sim singled to center to score Peña. Gavin Logan followed with a double to the gap in left-center to pick up Sim and it was 6-3.

AquaSox starting pitcher Marcelo Perez (3-7) lasted 2 2/3 innings. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits. He walked two and struck out two while throwing 61 pitches. Hillsboro's starter Avery Short (6-7) completed five innings to become the pitcher of record. He allowed six hits and three runs; he walked three and struck out four.

The Frogs pulled to within one in the seventh, starting the inning with three straight hits. Colt Emerson picked up his first High-A hit with a single to left. Josh Hood singled to left to put runners on at first and second. Montes delivered a base hit to score Emerson to make it 6-4. Hood came home on a ground ball from Caleb Cali and it was 6-5.

Montes finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Charping and Hood had two hits apiece. The AquaSox finished with 10 hits.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home for six games against Tri-City beginning August 13! Our homestand is packed full of epic giveaways and promotions such as Union Solidarity Night, Funko Friday, Sunday Fun Day, Faith and Family Night, and Salute to the Mariners! Get your tickets now and don't miss out!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.