Ems 9th Inning Rally Falls Just Short

August 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Ems rallied late in the 9th inning but fell just short to Vancouver by a final score of 3-2. Eugene has now dropped 3 of the first 4 games this week and moved 7 games out of a playoff spot.

It was a bullpen day today for Eugene, with Tyler Vogel getting the start on the mound. Vancouver was able to get to him early, with all 3 of their runs coming in the first frame. Je'Von Ward got the first RBI of the inning with a single out to left field that scored Jackson Hornung. The next batter, Jace Bohrofen ripped a single to pair a plate of runners and give the Canadians a 3-0 lead. Bohrofen has now had a monster couple of games as he has 6 base hits and 8 RBI's in the last 24 hours.

Eugene's pitching was able to settle in as Vogel finished out his game with a quick 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd. Eugene's offense couldn't muster up much until Charlie Szykowny led off the top of the 5th inning with a solo home run to straight away center field. It was Szykowny's 3rd home run now in his short time with Eugene.

Trent Harris came in for relief of Vogel and had his best outing of the season. He pitched a season high 4 innings and also struck out his season high 6 batters. He only allowed 2 hits and 1 walk while not allowing a single run. It was a great bounce back for Harris who had a tough go of things earlier this week. Daniel Blair pitched a scoreless 7th inning and struck out 2. Blair now hasn't allowed a run in 3 appearances in the month of August. Cam Cotter pitched the bottom of the 8th and didn't give up a run. Eugene's bullpen was absolutely dominant in today's game.

Eugene made things interesting in the top of the 9th. Entering the 9th inning Eugene was trailing by a pair of runs. Jonah Cox led off the inning with a single and Szykowny was able to draw a 5 pitch walk to reach base as the game-tying run. Rodolfo Nolasco struck out but Sabin Ceballos was able to load up the bases and put the go-ahead run on base. The next batter, Onil Perez, hit a deep sac-fly out to left field to score a run and cut the lead to just 1 run. It all came down to Vaun Brown who smoked the baseball on a line out to right, unfortunately Je'Von Ward was in a great position and was able to make the catch to end the game.

It was a tough ending for Eugene as they did a great job at fighting their way back into the game. They now will have to take both games this weekend to leave Vancouver with a series split.

Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for the Emeralds tomorrow with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.