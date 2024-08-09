Bohrofen Balls Out in Beat Down

VANCOUVER, BC - In a series that has featured three consecutive lopsided results, Jace Bohrofen's best night as a pro - four hits, two runs scored, six RBI and a spectacular catch - helped carry the Canadians to a 15-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat Thursday evening.

MLB.com's #24 Blue Jays prospect started his night with a wall-ball double in the second before Eugene took the lead with a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the third. Starter Connor O'Halloran (W, 2-5) did well to limit the damage to a single run, which set the C's up to tie the game in the home half of the inning when Jackson Hornung served an RBI single to center.

A six-run fourth put Vancouver in front for good. Cutter Coffey doubled to begin the frame before Nick Goodwin cranked his ninth homer of the year. After two outs and an error - one of five on the night for the Ems - Hornung singled again, Peyton Williams blooped an RBI double to the short lawn, Je'Von Ward was hit by a pitch and Bohrofen delivered his second knock of the night, a two-run single that made it 6-1. Coffey followed with a base hit that brought home the sixth and final run of the stanza, making him the first C's hitter to get two knocks in one inning this season.

Two hits and two RBI already under his belt, Bohrofen added one of the best outfield grabs of the year to his highlight reel in the fifth. With one out and a man on, he tracked a deep drive from Quinn McDaniel all the way to the wall before his full extension leap took a hit away and saved a run. Eugene countered with consecutive two-out hits to bring home two runs and trail 7-3, but O'Halloran ended his night with a groundout to keep the C's in front by a 'slam at the midway point.

Vancouver put the game away with eight more runs over the next three frames. Adrian Pinto's two-RBI double in the fifth erased the damage from the top of the inning, Bohrofen singled home a run and later scored on an error in the outfield in the sixth and his three-run shot in a four-run seventh made it 15-3.

Alex Amalfi (H, 3) tossed three scoreless innings of relief after O'Halloran's departure and Aaron Munson worked around a run to get the last three outs in the ninth to secure a two-games-to-one series lead.

Four hits and six RBI are both career marks for Bohrofen, who was Toronto's sixth round pick last year out of Arkansas. He now leads the team with 38 RBI for the C's. Pinto finished with three hits in a game for the second time in as many starts. Williams' double in the fourth extended his hitting streak to a High-A career-best nine straight. Goodwin's homer was his first since June 22.

The Canadians can secure a series split with a win tomorrow in the FortisBC 'Nooner. #11 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas toes the slab for the Canadians opposite Eugene's Tyler Vogel. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

