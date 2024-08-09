Hillsboro Takes Nailbiter Over Everett

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops got their third straight win over the Everett AquaSox in the Thursday night matchup at Hillsboro Ballpark. The Hops beat the AquaSox 6-5 on a historic day for the team, as today marked the celebration of the start of construction for the new stadium.

The Hops started the game off hot, as Jose Fernandez singled, and Gavin Conticiello walked before an error advanced Fernandez to third. Jack Hurley tied a Hops record, hitting his 26th double of the year and scoring Fernandez.

The AquaSox racked up four hits and scored three runs in the top of the second.

Kevin Sim went deep in the bottom of the second, inching closer to Everett's 3-2 lead.

Jackson Feltner hit a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the third, putting the Hops up 4-2. Three singles gave Hillsboro another two runs, giving them a 6-3 lead. After allowing four straight hits and six runs over 2.2 innings, AquaSox starter Marcelo Perez was pulled from the game. Anthony Tomczak entered the game for Perez.

Gavin Logan threw a runner out to end the top of the fourth.

Avery Short pitched five innings, giving up six hits, three walks, and three earned runs. Alec Baker took the ball from him in the top of the sixth.

For Everett, Anthony Tomczak went 2.1 innings, allowing no runs and only two hits. Stefan Raeth was the third AquaSox pitcher of the game.

Eli Saul entered the game in the top of the seventh, allowing three straight singles. Everett scored two runs in the top half of the inning, making it a one-run game with the Hops still having the 6-5 lead.

Tyler Cleveland pitched the bottom half of the seventh, keeping the Hops from tacking on any runs. Chris Jefferson had the ball for the bottom of the eighth for Everett, also throwing a scoreless outing.

Phillip Abner took the eighth inning, and Jose Fernandez laid out to make an inning-ending double play. Zane Russell was the chosen closer for Hillsboro, pitching the top of the ninth with a one-run lead. Russell struck out the side, securing the save for the Hops.

Jack Hurley had a day at the plate, hitting a triple, and double and drawing a walk. Six different Hops players collected extra-base hits. The Hops baserunners stole six bases. Avery Short was awarded the win in the matchup.

Game Four of the series will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show is at 6:50, and the first pitch is at 7:05 on Rip City Radio at 620 am and Bally Live.

