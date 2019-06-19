Ems Snap Skid to Even Series in Vancouver

In a game that epitomized everything the Northwest League provides, the Ems squeaked out a 6-5 win in 10 innings in the second game of a four-game series in Vancouver over the Canadians in front of 6,116 fans at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The game did not start as planned for the ems, as Niels Stone was touched up for a pair of singles from Cameron Eden and Tanner Morris to start the first inning. A pair of errors from the left side of the Ems' infield led to the first two runs of the game and a 2-0 lead for the C's.

After Blake Whitney and Chris Allen helped settle the game down in relief out of the bullpen, the Ems had a bit of good fortune in the top of the fourth that led to three runs. Edmond Americaan reached on a fielding error by second baseman Tanner Morris before Luis Vazquez laced a double down the right field line, putting runners on second and third. A subsequent error by Morris then followed off the bat of Yonathan Perlaza, scoring Americaan. A wild pitch allowed Vazquez to score before Caleb Knight produced an RBI groundout to give the Ems a 3-2 lead, albeit while only putting together one base hit.

After the Canadians tied the game up in the fifth inning, the late innings were filled with tense moments and clutch plays from both sides.

The Ems were unable to capitalize with nobody out and runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning in a 3-3 ballgame. Then, in the bottom half of the inning, with the bases loaded and one out, Fernando Kelli caught a fly ball off the bat of Jesus Lopez. Trevor Schwecke attempted to tag and score from third on the flyout, but Kelli threw a laser to catcher Danny Zardon to nab Schwecke and end the inning.

Failing again to capitalize in the top of the eighth with a runner and scoring position and less than two outs, the Canadians found the breakthrough in their half of the inning. Tanner Morris lined a one-out RBI double to left, scoring Adrian Ramos and giving Vancouver a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Caleb Knight put the tying run on base with a single. After being lifted for pinch runner Luis Diaz, who stole second, Fernando Kelli sliced a triple to deep right field, scoring Diaz and tying the game at 4-4.

Ivan Medina was able to retire the side in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras.

In the extra frame, which begins with a runner on second base, Jake Slaughter came through with a two-run single, leaving Emeralds pitcher Carlos Vega the opportunity to close the door in the bottom of the tenth.

On the very first pitch of the inning, Yorman Rodriguez singled up the middle to score Jesus Lopez, cutting the deficit immediately to one. After a walk was issued to Dominic Abbadessa, Vega was able to retire Eden, Morris and Schwecke in order to close the game out, and incredibly tight 6-5 win for Eugene.

Niels Stone lasted only 0.2 innings in his first start of 2019 while Blake Whitney fired 1.1 innings of relief coming in for Stone. Chris Allen settled the game down with 3.0 innings of work out of the bullpen, surrendering one run. Fauris Guerrero threw 2.0 shutout innings, while Ivan Media also pitched 2.0 innings, surrendering the RBI double to Morris in the eighth. Vega earned his first save of the season closing the door in the tenth.

Juan Diaz was sensational on the mound in his start for Vancouver, giving up just one earned run (three total) in his 6.0 innings of work. Juan Nunez worked out of multiple jams in his 2.0 innings of relief work, before the Emeralds touched up Gage Burland in the ninth and tenth innings for the tying and go-ahead runs.

Game Three in Vancouver starts at 7:05pm on Wednesday night. Eduarniel Nunez is scheduled to start for the Emeralds, while Vancouver counters with Nick Fraze. Be sure to tune in on 95.3 FM The Score or on the TuneIn Radio app at 6:50pm, with Pat Zajac on the call.

