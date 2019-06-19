Eugene Uses Extra Innings to Get Past Canadians on Tuesday Night

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Canadians LHP Juan Diaz was strong over his six innings of work on Tuesday night allowing just two hits and a lone earned run, but a late rally from Eugene sent the game to extras where 1B Jake Slaughter would plate a pair of runs giving the Emeralds a 6-5 victory in front of 6,116 fans.

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead scoring twice in the home half of the 1st inning. SS Trevor Schwecke and 3B Luis De Los Santos both reached on errors which scored both CF Cameron Eden (single) and 2B Tanner Morris (single) respectively to give the Canadians some breathing room.

Errors would come back to bite the C's in the top of the 4th inning when 2B Tanner Morris committed not one, but two errors that kick-started a three run rally for the Emeralds. SS Luis Vazquez would grab an RBI double amid the defensive miscues and two wild pitches to help build a 3-2 lead for the defending Northwest League Champions.

Canadians DH Will Robertson who lace a base hit off LHP Chris Allen with one out in the bottom of the 5th inning and score seconds later on an RBI double from 3B Luis De Los Santos wiping the slate clean heading to the back half of a game that saw nearly 600 dogs in attendance.

Vancouver set the stage for a second straight victory over Eugene when 2B Tanner Morris atoned for his earlier defensive struggles with an RBI double that scored 1B Brett Wright (double) giving the Canadians a 4-3 lead heading to the 9th inning.

Canadians RHP Gage Burland came in to close the door on the Emeralds but ran into trouble right out of the gates allowing a leadoff single to DH Caleb Knight who was pinch-run for by Luis Diaz. Two batters later, CF Fernando Kelli slammed a triple to right field that cashed in Diaz from first base sending the game to extra innings.

With the Minor League Baseball rule that starts each half inning with a runner at second base - the Emeralds quickly scored C Jonathan Soto and LF Edmond Americaan (single) when 1B Jake Slaughter punched a double down the left field line putting Eugene up by two.

Vancouver had its chance in the bottom of the 10th inning after they scored C Jesus Lopez from second base. 1B Yorman Rodriguez singled and was pinch-run for (Ronny Brito) and LF Doiminic Abbadessa drew a walk from closer RHP Carlos Vega putting two runners on with no one out. CF Cameron Eden would twice try to drop down a bunt, missing on both opportunities and eventually striking out before 2B Tanner Morris reached on a fielder's choice as his ground ball to first base erased Abbadessa trying to reach second base.

With two outs, and the tying run just 90-feet away, Canadians SS Trevor Schwecke hit a dribbler back to Vega who underhand tossed the final out over to 1B Jake Slaughter to secure the Emeralds victory, snapping a three-game losing skid.

With the loss, Vancouver (2-3) falls back below .500 while the win moves Eugene to within a game of .500 (2-3). The Canadians fall two games back of North Division leading Spokane who topped Salem-Keizer for a second straight night down at Volcanoes Stadium.

Note: Canadians Manager Casey Candaele was ejected in the bottom of the 9th inning by base umpire Nick McFarland.

On Wednesday, Vancouver looks to get back on the winning side of the baseball ledger as they send RHP Nick Fraze (0-0, 0.00) to the mound opposite Eugene RHP Eduamiel Nunez (0-0, 0.00).

