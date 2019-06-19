Late Surge Propels Hawks Past 'Sox

BOISE, Idaho - Joe Aeilts, Trey Jacobs and Bladimir Restituyo had three hits apiece to lead a 15-hit attack as the Boise Hawks won their second straight game over the AquaSox, 7-2, at Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 3,932. For the AquaSox it was their third consecutive loss.

The AquaSox fashioned a 2-0 lead that they carried into the bottom of the sixth inning. In the first inning, Patrick Frick reached second base on a dropped flyball in the outfield and scored on a single to right by Austin Shenton. In the top of the sixth Everett scored a run without a hit as Frick came in from third on a wild pitch.

In the meantime, Everett starter Kelvin Nunez kept the Boise offense at bay for five shutout innings, escaping jams in the second and fourth innings. He scattered six hits, walked none and struck out two while throwing just 56 pitches.

Boise tied the game in the sixth inning when pitcher Matt Martin's errant throw on a ball hit by Jacobs scored Aaron Schunk all the way from first. Aeilts followed with an RBI single giving Boise a 3-2 lead.

The Hawks tacked on four more runs in the seventh on home runs from Ezequiel Tovar and Zach Hall.

Everett finished with just three hits and had none after the second inning.

