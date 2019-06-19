Dust Devils Drop Extra Innings Affair

An early lead slipped away for the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-4) on Tuesday night as the team lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the Hillsboro Hops (4-1). The Dust Devils built a four-run lead after the third inning, but the Hops rallied to come away with the win.

All six of Tri-City's hits and all four of the team's runs came in the fourth inning. After the explosive fourth inning, the Dust Devils were held hitless and were only able to draw three walks the rest of the game. A bright spot in the loss was the performance of starting pitcher Cullen Dana. The southpaw tossed two scoreless innings in his professional debut. Dana was selected in the 30th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres but did not pitch at all last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Left-hander Dan Dallas will start for Tri-City on Wednesday night in the third game of the four-game series. Hillsboro will counter with riAght-hander Luis Frias. It will be Fantasy Baseball Night at Gesa Stadium, which will feature games and prizes throughout the night. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

