Ems Miss Chance to Take Sole Possession of First

PASCO, WA - The Eugene Emeralds (57-41) saw a two-run lead slip away thanks to a three-run seventh inning by the Tri-City Dust Devils (38-59) who eked out a 3-2 win over the Ems on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Jack Dashwood (3-1, 5.01 ERA): 4.1 IP | 4 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 0 BB | 4 K

Losing Pitcher: Austin Reich (2-1, 2.03 ERA): 0.2 IP | 1 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 2 K

Save: Luke Murphy (1)

HR(s): Eugene: Roby (17) | Tri-City: Del Valle (11)

HOW IT HAPPENED: It was a stellar pitcher's duel from the start as both Eugene's Conner Nurse and Tri-City's Ky Bush worked quickly and efficiently through the first two frames by retiring the first six batters in order that they each faced.

Bush, making just his third start as a pro after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this summer, was lifted after firing 3.2 innings in favor of Jack Dashwood who came in to face Sean Roby with the bases empty in the fourth.

Dashwood only needed to fire two pitches for the potent Emeralds offense to strike as Sean Roby launched his eighth homer of the month and his seventeen of the season, a solo shot off the shed in left field that gave the Emeralds a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Two innings later it became 2-0 when, after a one-out double from Brett Auerbach, Armani Smith brought him home by squeaking a single through the right side to put Eugene up by a pair while Tri-City had only mustered one hit against Nurse to that point.

Nurse, however, ran into trouble to start the seventh after surrendering back-to-back singles from Jordyn Adams and Kenyon Yovan, respectively, that put runners on the corners with nobody out. Kevin Maitan followed by grounding out softly to the left side, but a charging Sean Roby's only play was to first base as Adams scored from third while Yovan advanced to second representing the tying run.

Ems manager Dennis Pelfrey then turned to Austin Reich out of the bullpen to limit the damage, and Reich started on the right note by striking out the first batter he faced, Kyle Kasser, for the second out of the inning.

That brought up Francisco Del Valle and what ensued over the next five minutes was an absolute war between he and Reich on the mound. Reich quickly got ahead in the count, 1-2, but Del Valle proceeded to foul off six of the next seven pitches that Reich fired. On the eleventh pitch of the at-bat, Del Valle barreled up the offering from Reich and roasted it over the right field fence, a two-run shot that turned Tri-City's one-run deficit into a one-run lead heading into the eighth.

With the Ems still trailing, 3-2, in the ninth, Eugene got a one-out single form Sean Roby and a two-out single by Marco Luciano that put the tying run on third in the form of Kwan Adkins (who pinch-ran for Roby after his single) and the go-ahead run on first in the form of Luciano.

Logan Wyatt followed and worked the count full, but Wyatt ultimately struck out on an offspeed offering from Luke Murphy who picked up his first career save to hand the Ems a one-run defeat, 3-2.

With the loss, Eugene missed out on a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the High-A West after the Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians on Tuesday night, 10-3.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Conner Nurse - RHP: The Florida native has been exceptional in the month of August, and that trend continued on Tuesday. Nurse fired 6.1 innings with four hits - all singles - with one walk and six strikeouts while allowing two earned runs. In the month of August, Nurse is 2-0 in four starts with a 3.38 ERA and twenty-four strikeouts in 21.1 innings of work.

Sean Roby - 3B: It was a ho-hum 2-for-4 performance with a homer for Roby, just an ordinary night for a guy that has absolutely mashed in the month of August. Roby's homer ties him for second in all of High-A in terms of homers in the month of August, trailing only Ryan Ward of the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers).

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds continue their six-game series in Pasco, Washington against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

You can catch all the action with road broadcaster Alex Stimson on the call via 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

