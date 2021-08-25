Frogs Fall Flat, 10-3

EVERETT, Wash. - After briefly holding the lead, the Everett AquaSox (56-40) fell behind the Spokane Indians (52-44), ultimately losing 10-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Spokane struck in the top of the second, scoring their first run when Daniel Cope hit a soft ground ball to shortstop. Joseph Rosa tied the game in the bottom of the inning, driving in Jake Anchia with a ground ball. A groundout in the top of the third gave the Indians a 2-1 lead, but not for long. In the bottom of the inning, Connor Hoover smoked a solo shot to right field, tying the game. A fielder's choice gave the AquaSox a 3-2 lead heading into the fourth.

Niko Decolati tied the game once again in the top of the fifth, scoring Jack Blomgren when he grounded out. Blomgren led off the seventh inning with a home run, putting Spokane ahead 4-3. The Indians extended their lead the next inning, tacking on two insurance runs when Cope singled to center field.

Two-run home runs from Brenton Doyle and Aaron Schunk in the top of the ninth gave Spokane a 10-3 lead.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Taylor Dollard pitched six complete innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out five batters. At the plate, the 'Sox registered eight hits, highlighted by doubles from Cade Marlowe and Anchia as well as Hoover's home run.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Wednesday, August 25 for game two of seven against the Spokane Indians. Every Wednesday home game has Baseball Bingo, presented by Tulalip Bingo. There will be up to seven winners: five bingos and two blackouts.

