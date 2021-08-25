Slump Busted

Coming off a six-game skid in Spokane and eight-game losing streak overall, the Hillsboro Hops responded with an 8-2 victory over the Vancouver Canadians. Blaze Alexander led the way with four RBIs and A.J. Vukovich added his first homer in a Hops uniform.

Blake Walston got the nod for the Hops and got off to a hot start in the top of the first with two strikeouts. The Cs countered with right hander Sem Robberse .

Hillsboro got off to an early lead in their half of the first when Alexander drove in Jorge Barrosa with a sacrifice fly. Barrosa led off with a walk and stole second base. Ronny Simon moved him to third on a groundout that paved the way for Alexander's sac fly.

The Hops added two more runs in the bottom of the third on Alexander's two-run shot on a high fly ball over the left field fence. With a 3-0 lead, Walston cruised into the fourth inning without allowing a run. The Cs got on the board in the top of the fourth on a solo homer by Will Robertson (3).

Walston came out for the fifth and recorded the first two outs before being replaced by Gerald Ogando . Things got off to a shaky start for Ogando after back-to-back walks and a single to Spencer Horwitz to load the bases. However, Ogando was able to retire the side, striking out the Cs dangerous shortstop Orelvis Martinez .

Hillsboro's bullpen shined over the next three frames. Austin Pope took over Ogando and preserved the 3-1 lead with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning. The Hops extended their lead to 4-1 on a sacrifice fly by Cam Coursey in the bottom of the seventh.

The Hops busted it open with another four runs in the bottom of the eighth. After leadoff singles by Barrosa and Simon, Alexander drove in his fourth run of the contest on a line drive double to left field. With two on and one out, Vukovich drilled his first homer since joining the Hops on a high fly ball to left center field. This capped off a two-run, two-hit, and three-RBI performance for the slugger. Liu Fuenmayor closed the door in the ninth to snap an eight-game losing streak for the Hops.

Hillsboro (43-53) will continue their series against Vancouver (44-53) tomorrow at 1:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 12:50.

