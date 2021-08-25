C's Forced into Submission in Lopsided Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians were pummeled by the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 11-4 Wednesday afternoon at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Hops got to C's starter Paxton Schultz (L, 4-5) for two runs in the first and five in the second then added pairs of runs in the fourth and fifth to jump out to an 11-0 lead before Vancouver could get their offense started.

Orelvis Martinez - the #3 Blue Jays prospect - spoiled the shutout with his fifth High-A home run of the year in the fifth before an Andres Guerra double, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Luis De Los Santos scored a run in the seventh to make 11-2.

The Canadians used an error, a walk, and a Tanner Morris double to score two in the ninth but that would be all as they fell 11-4.

Morris was the only C's batter to record two hits in the game and extended his hitting streak to a team-best 14 consecutive games. Spencer Horwitz did the same with a double in the first.

On the mound, Justin Maese and Thomas Ruwe combined on three scoreless innings from the sixth through the eighth.

#14 Blue Jays prospect CJ Van Eyk goes to the hill for Vancouver tomorrow night in game three of the series and will be opposed by Hillsboro's Collin Sullivan. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

