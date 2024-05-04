Ems Fall Just Short In Shootout Against Spokane

EUGENE, OR - If you like runs in a baseball game, tonight was the game for you. The Emeralds fell just short in the shootout as they dropped game 4 by a final score of 7-6. Spokane now moves back into a tie with the Emeralds for 1st place in the Northwest League and the series is tied up at 2 games a piece.

Both teams got on the board in the first inning, with Matt Higgins driving in Turner Hill to get the scoring started in tonight's game. Spokane answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the 1st and added 2 more in the 2nd to give them the 3-1 lead. It was a scoreless 3rd inning for both teams before the Ems opened things up in the 4th.

The Emeralds got the bases loaded with nobody out and they looked like they were in prime position to take back the lead. But after a quick 2-outs the Ems were in danger of leaving the inning empty handed. Tanner O'Tremba delivered a clutch infield hit to score a run and cut the deficit to just one run. Turner Hill then drew a 4 pitch walk to walk home a run and tie up the game. Quinn McDaniel hit a soft chopper to the shortstop Dyan Jorge but he wasn't able to complete the play and a run came home to give the Ems the 4-3 lead.

The lead wouldn't last long for the Ems as the Indians were able to rally and tie up the game in the bottom of the 5th. In the 6th inning Dyan Jorge made up for his error for Spokane and hit a 2-out single that scored a pair of runs and gave the Indians the 2-run lead back.

In the top of the 7th inning the Emeralds were able to get the bases loaded for the 2nd time in the game. With 2-outs and a full count, Garrett Frechette delivered a single to center field that scored a pair of runs and tied up the game at 6. It was great to see Frechette get on the board in his first start of the series. He delivered the clutch hit when the Ems needed it most.

Unfortunately for the Ems, Jesus Ordonez hit a 2-out single that gave Spokane the 7-6 lead and they were able to hang on to win game 4 tonight in Avista Stadium.

These two teams went into this week's matchup tied for 1st place in the Northwest League by multiple games and they have delivered on it so far. Both clubs have taken 2 games and every game has come down to the wire in some fashion. The two teams will play 2 more games tomorrow and Sunday before the Ems head home for a series against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

With how this series has gone I would be shocked if we weren't in store for another exciting finish tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 5:09 P.M and Jack Choate will get the starting nod for the Ems.

