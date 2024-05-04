Star Wars Night Tonight Make the Jump to Lightspeed....

May 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







It is here! STAR WARS NIGHT 2024!! Be sure to dress up and head to Funko Field, but get your tickets NOW! We highly recommend pre-purchasing your tickets online.

Arrive at the game dressed as your favorite Star Wars character as the AquaSox welcome all, especially those from a Galaxy far, far away. Take photos and capture selfies with some of your favorite Star Wars characters on the concourse throughout the game.

The AquaSox will be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys we will be auctioning off. Bidding starts at $150.00 with each bid increasing in $10.00 increments. Bidding has begun and will end at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6. The jerseys also have a "Buy It Now" price for those wanting a Galaxy Guarantee!

Remember, these jerseys are not sold in stores...so winning an auction is the only way to ensure owning one of these limited AquaSox Star Wars Night jerseys.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the AquaSox Community Fund, brought to you by the Kendall Automotive Group.

Fans may place their bids for a player-worn, autographed Star Wars-themed jersey by clicking on the above graphic or by going to AquaSox.com.

The fun continues after the game too, with a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza! Watch us light up the Everett sky throughout the season with firework shows set to music, thanks to our good friends at Pepsi!

The Everett AquaSox are the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Everett is a member of the Northwest League and has been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the AquaSox moniker in 1995.

For updates on the season, including community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, or visit our website, AquaSox.com. 2024 flex tickets, mini-plans, suites, and groups can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or by visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.