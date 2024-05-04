Brock Rodden Blasts Off To A Galaxy Far, Far Away as Sox Win

May 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Brock Rodden launched a 380-foot home run to a galaxy far, far away in the fourth inning to help lead Everett to a 7-1 victory over Hillsboro on Star Wars Night at Funko Field. Rodden's home run was his fourth which leads the team.

Entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the battle between the Frogs and Hops was tied 0-0. The Sox had gotten on base in prior innings on a walk by Ben Williamson and a single by Gabriel Moncada. A hero was needed, and manager Ryan Scott had found one.

Rodden received a command to defend Funko Field and to destroy the Hops. Rodden blasted a home run over the right-center field wall to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead. Rodden's home run was his fourth of the season and third while hitting from the left side of the plate. Scott called on additional heroes in the inning as RBI singles by Axel Sanchez and Moncada helped the Frogs remain safe while extending their lead to 3-0.

Funko Field was threatened in the fifth inning as Jack Hurley hit an RBI triple, but right-hander Ryan Hawks secured the scene and escaped. Hawks, the reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week, allowed only one run across five innings of work. He also struck out three enemies from the Hops in his third consecutive start allowing one earned run or less. Supporting Hawks was fellow pitcher Holden Laws, who threw two shutout innings in relief while striking out two Hops.

The eighth inning marked the epic demise of the Hops. With the bases loaded, a walk by Williamson gave the Frogs a 4-1 lead. Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to score Josh Hood two batters later. Directly after Sanchez, Moncada smacked a single that allowed two runs to score. The Hops' empire had very slim chances of returning after that point.

Extinguishing the Hops for good was Nick Davila who threw two scoreless innings of relief while striking out two to earn his second save. Davila allowed zero hits in his fifth shutout appearance.

Offensively, the AquaSox and their alliance of hitters helped dismantle the Hops and their empire. Moncada paved the way with three hits, two RBIs, and a walk, reaching base four times. Rodden reached base three times with two hits and a walk. Sanchez, Bill Knight, and RJ Schreck each singled once, and Sanchez finished with two RBIs. Williamson finished with an RBI as he walked in a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sanchez and Moncada executed a double steal during the game. Six Frogs walked a total of seven times as they ultimately destroyed the Hops on Star Wars Night, saving Funko Field in the process.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.