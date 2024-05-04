Bats Blast Their Way to Friday Win

PASCO, WA - A three-homer night from the offense and a strong showing from Canadians starter Kevin Miranda were key in a 7-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] - playing as Los Viñeros de Tri-City for the weekend - Friday at Gesa Stadium.

Vancouver's first homer of the game came on the second pitch. Dasan Brown clubbed the team's first lead-off homer of the season to put the C's in front 1-0, though Tri-City's Caleb Ketchup hit a lead-off bomb of his own in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at one.

A three-run second gave the Canadians the lead for good. Dylan Rock and Brennan Orf singled before a fielder's choice had runners at the corners for Estiven Machado, who broke the tie with a single to right field that made it 2-1. Jommer Hernandez hit the very next pitch over the left fielder's head for a two-run double to put Vancouver in front 4-1.

Two homers within three batters in the top of the third proved to be the difference. Jackson Hornung cracked a one-out solo shot over 400 feet to dead centre then Orf blasted the second big fly of his pro career two at-bats later for a 6-1 advantage.

Miranda (W, 2-1) turned in his best outing of the year. After the lead-off homer, the right-hander went on to retire the next nine of ten before surrendering a run on two hits in the fourth, but he completed five innings for the first time in 2024 to become the pitcher of record and earn the victory.

The Dust Devils would score two times in the seventh to cut the C's lead to two, but a crucial insurance run in the top of the ninth put the game away. Brown just missed his second homer of the game and settled for a double to start the stanza then scampered to third on a fly ball to left field. He would score on a Nick Goodwin sacrifice fly to make it 7-4.

Grayson Thurman (H, 2) and Justin Kelly (S, 2) worked the last three innings to secure the win, with the latter striking out the side to finish the game with a flourish.

Vancouver's three home runs, five extra base hits and 21 total bases were all season highs. Brown, Hornung and Orf led the way with two knocks apiece while all nine starters contributed in some fashion.

A win tomorrow night would seal the Canadians' first road series victory. The C's will announce their starter tomorrow while Tri-City has tabbed Joel Hurtado as the man on the mound. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Listen to RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday, May 7 to being the third homestand of the year as they host the Everett AquaSox [Mariners]. Tickets are available now by calling 604-872-5232 or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.

