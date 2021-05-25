Ems Add Four Fresh Faces to Roster

On the heels of a number of promotions, the Eugene Emeralds (12-6) have added four new players to the team's roster effective Tuesday, May 25.

OF Tyler Flores, RHP Aaron Phillips, RHP John Timmins and LHP Chris Wright are the new additions to the Ems.

Flores, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Point Loma Nazarene, has enjoyed a steady climb throughout his MiLB career thus far, most recently in San Jose (Low-A) where Flores has posted a .294 batting average in five games played during the 2021 season.

Phillips, a 9th rounder in the 2017 MLB Draft out of St. Bonaventure, has split time between starting and relieving during his three prior seasons as a pro. Phillips will be making his 2021 pitching debut when he first takes the mound with the Emeralds, and most recently went 8-7 with a 4.62 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 115.0 IP for what was then-High-A San Jose 2019.

The towering Timmins (6'6) was a 32nd round selection in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Bellevue University (Nebraska). The right-hander has almost exclusively pitched out of the bullpen in his pro career and has not pitched since the 2018 season.

Wright, a 12th rounder in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Bryant University, has been a stellar arm out of the 'pen to start the 2021 season for Low-A San Jose, making six appearances so far in 2021 and tallying 17 strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched, including going four-for-four in save opportunities.

The additions come on the heels of three Emeralds departing via promotions (RHP Jose Marte - Double-A Richmond | RHP Caleb Kilian - Double-A Richmond | RHP Jasier Herrera - Triple-A Sacramento) while another Emerald, OF Diego Rincones, has been placed on the Temporary Inactive List as he joins the Venezuelan National Team for upcoming Olympic Qualifying.

The first place Eugene Emeralds (12-6) kick off a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians (6-12) starting tonight at 7:35pm PST at PK Park.

The Emeralds and Indians faced off in a six-game series in Spokane to start the season with the Emeralds taking five-of-six games. Fifth-ranked San Francisco Giants prospect LHP Seth Corry is slated to start game one of the series. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

