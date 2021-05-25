Jasier Herrera Called up to Triple-A Sacramento

Emeralds RHP Jasier Herrera (0-0, 5.23ERA) has been promoted from the High-A West's Eugene Emeralds to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

Herrera will be tasked with providing innings for Triple-A Sacramento as they take on the Reno Aces tonight before starting a series against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Save for one tough outing on May 15, Herrera has been solid part of what's been a very solid bullpen staff as a whole in Eugene, making four appearances so far in 2021 with a 5.23 ERA, eleven strikeouts and no walks in 10.1 innings pitched.

The first place Eugene Emeralds (12-6) kick off a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians (6-12) starting tonight at 7:35pm PST at PK Park.

The Emeralds and Indians faced off in a six-game series in Spokane to start the season with the Emeralds taking five-of-six games. Fifth-ranked San Francisco Giants prospect LHP Seth Corry is slated to start game one of the series. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

