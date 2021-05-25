Caleb Kilian Called up to Double-A Richmond

EUGENE, OR - Two-time High-A West Pitcher of the Week and destroyer of High-A hitters' dreams RHP Caleb Kilian (3-0, 1.25 ERA) has been called up to from the Eugene Emeralds to join the Richmond Flying Squirrels in Double-A.

Kilian is the second promotion from Eugene to Richmond in as many days, joining RHP Jose Marte who left Eugene tied for the league lead in saves (3).

An 8th round pick in out of Texas Tech in 2019, Kilian exits the Emerald Valley as the High-A West's leader in wins (3), strikeouts (32), opponent's average (.122), and WHIP (0.46) while his 1.25 ERA ranks third.

Kilian is fresh off one of Minor League Baseball's most impressive starts so far this season, carrying a perfect game through 6.2 innings on Saturday vs. Tri-City and ultimately ending with a 7.0 inning performance that saw him allow one hit and no walks while tallying ten strikeouts.

The near-perfect outing made Kilian an easy call to nab his second High-A West Pitcher of the Week honor of the year after earning the same honor after the season's first week (May 4-9).

The first place Eugene Emeralds (12-6) kick off a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians (6-12) starting tonight at 7:35pm PST at PK Park.

The Emeralds and Indians faced off in a six-game series in Spokane to start the season with the Emeralds taking five-of-six games. Fifth-ranked San Francisco Giants prospect LHP Seth Corry is slated to start game one of the series. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

