Vaccination Appreciation Weekend

May 25, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







During the May 28th - 30th home games against the Everett Aquasox, the Vancouver Canadians will have a $10 tickets available for fully vaccinated fans. These tickets can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com. Use promo code 'VACCINE' when purchasing your tickets. Proof of full vaccination will be required upon arrival.

Proof of Vaccination

Fully vaccinated is defined as at least 14 days past the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The following is acceptable as proof of full vaccination:

Vaccination card which includes the name of the person, type of vaccine and date of last dose;

Photo of a vaccination card as a separate document or on a mobile device;

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider's electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.