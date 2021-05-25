Rincones Gets Call to Join Venezuelan National Team

EUGENE, OR - In a 24-hour span that has seen three other Emeralds called up to either Double-A or Triple-A, Emeralds outfielder Diego Rincones has received a call-up of a higher calling, per say, as he has been tabbed to join the Venezuelan National Team as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament which begins in mid-June in Florida.

Rincones will depart the Northwest as one of the High-A West's premier sluggers through three weeks of the season. Currently, Rincones is second in the league in slugging (.630), second in OPS (1.042), tied for third in batting average (.333), tied for third in homers (4), and tied for fifth in on-base percentage (.413).

Venezuela is currently positioned in Group B of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WSBC) Qualifier being held in Florida. Group B includes #8 Cuba, #9 Venezuela, #13 Canada and #15 Colombia, while Group A will include #2 USA, #10 Dominican Republic, #11 Puerto Rico, and #15 Nicaragua.

Per OlymbicBaseball.WSBC.org, the format will include, "eight nations competing over sixteen games for a place in the six-team Tokyo Olympic Baseball event. After group play concludes, the top two finishers from each group will advance to the Super Round, where they will each play two games. Head-to-head contests among these teams from the opening round will carry over into the Super Round standings."

"The team that posts the best Super Round record will be declared the winner and become the fifth National Team to advance to the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament, joining world #1 Japan, #3 Korea, #5 Mexico and #18 Israel. The second-place and third-place teams will quality for the WBSC Baseball Final Qualifier."

