Emeralds Win Second-Straight Series to Finish Regular Season

Eugene finishes the regular season without losing a series since May 17th with tonight's win against the Vancouver Canadians 4-2.

Right out of the gate, in the first inning CF Grant McCray attacked the scoreboard on a solo home run to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead.

In the third, DH Hunter Bishop drove in the second run of the game on an RBI single to bring in 2B Hayden Cantrelle to increase their lead 2-0.

But in the bottom of the inning, the Canadians were able to tie up the game on an RBI single by 1B PK Morris to cash in RF Garrett Spain and an RBI single by LF Gabby Martinez to score C Andres Sosa 2-2.

The game would stay that way until the ninth inning when Cantrelle brought in the go-ahead run on a fielding error by Morris to cash in 3B Jimmy Glowenke and an RBI fielder's choice by McCray to bring in C Andy Thomas 4-2.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look to finish the regular season on the win column as they will have RHP Jake Wong on the mound. First pitch at 1:05, 12:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

