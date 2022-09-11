Robert Perez Jr Homers Twice, Leads Sox to 9-8 Victory

EVERETT, WA: A huge night from Everett first baseman Robert Perez Jr. powered the AquaSox to a 9-8 victory over the Hillsboro Hops Saturday night in front of a great crowd of 3,298 fans at Funko Field. Perez went 3-4 in the ballgame with two two-run home runs and an RBI-triple. Frogs Starting Pitcher Juan Mercedes picked up his seventh win of the season on Monarch Theme Night.

In the bottom of the first, Perez connected on his first two-run home run on the night to center field. The ball went 402 feet and 106mph off the bat. Hillsboro answered in the second inning and took the lead on a three-run home run from Fox Semones.

In the AquaSox half of the inning, Perez flexed his muscles again blasting another two-run bomb, reclaiming the lead 4-3. It is the first multi-home run game for Perez since May 15th when he was with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.

After a pair of sacrifice flies and a two-run single from right fielder Trent Tingelstad, Everett held an 8-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. But the night was far from over for Perez. In the bottom of the seventh he added onto his MiLB leading RBI total with an RBI triple giving him 114 on the season.

Hillsboro wasn't done either, scoring two runs in the eighth inning and three runs in the ninth before Jorge Benitez slammed the door for his third save to secure the one-run victory for Everett.

Everett looks to finish the 2022 season with back-to-back wins tomorrow afternoon for Fan Appreciation Night. Make sure to catch the AquaSox one last time at Funko Field this year at 4:05 PDT.

