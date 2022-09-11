AquaSox Fall 8-5 in Season Finale

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox dropped the 2022 season finale by a score of 8-4 to the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday afternoon in front of a great crowd of 3,005 fans at Funko Field. Everett starting pitcher Bryan Woo (1-3) took the loss while Hillsboro starter Chad Patrick (3-0) earned the win. Hillsboro was powered by two home runs by Jacen Roberson.

Things looked good for the hometown AquaSox as they had a commanding three-run lead early. Spencer Packard doubled in a run in the first inning and Justin Lavey came through with a two-run single in the second.

Hillsboro took the lead in the fourth inning, as Everett pitching had trouble finding the strike zone all afternoon and walked a total of twelve batters in the game.

Down 7-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, Spencer Packard and shortstop James Parker hit back-to-back doubles to bring the score to 7-4. Despite an RBI-single from Spencer Packard in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Frogs fell just short and finished the season with a record of 59-72.

